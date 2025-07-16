New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday slammed Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Tarun Chugh, said, "Foreign Minister Jaishankar discussed the terrorist attack in Pahalgam from the SCO platform, he discussed the complete eradication of terrorism. Rahul Gandhi, himself, secretly meets the Chinese ambassador. He signs secret MoUs with China, takes money from China, and you are giving us lectures on foreign policy. If this is not shamelessness, then what is it? Rahul Gandhi's entire policy is focused on tarnishing the country's image, demoralising the army, and undermining India's foreign policy. The country has realized that Rahul Gandhi's love for China is an old affair... Under the leadership of PM Modi, the foreign policy of the country is being lauded on global stage... Today, the nation speaks with confidence in front of the world... At least Rahul Gandhi should respect facts..."

Also Read | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment Date: Eligible Farmers To Receive INR 2000 in Their Bank Accounts on This Day; Check Eligibility, e-KYC and Beneficiary Status To Avoid Delays.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday lambasted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for "apprising" China President Xi Jinping about India-China ties and said that he "is running a full blown circus" aimed to "destroy" country's foreign policy.

The Leader of Opposition's remark came after Jaishankar called on Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday and apprised him of the recent development of bilateral ties.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi-Led Union Cabinet Approves 'Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana' for 6 Years in Big Push to Agriculture Sector.

In a post on X, Jaishankar had stated, "Called on President Xi Jinping this morning in Beijing along with my fellow SCO Foreign Ministers. Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister @narendramodi. Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties. Value the guidance of our leaders in that regard."

EAM Jaishankar was on an official visit to China to attend the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting. On Monday, Jaishankar held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and spoke about the need for a far-seeing approach to bilateral ties and building a stable and constructive relationship. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)