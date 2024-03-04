Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], March 4 (ANI): The Bhartiya Janata party has once again nominated Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal for the Bikaner Lok Sabha seat, marking the fourth consecutive term.

The announcement was met with great enthusiasm as party supporters welcomed Meghwal upon his arrival in Bikaner, chanting slogans of "Fir ek baar Modi sarkar, ab ki baar 400 paar".

In 2009, Meghwal was first elected as a Member of Parliament representing the BJP from Bikaner constituency. In the 2019, Lok Sabha elections, Arjun Ram Meghwal won the Bikaner seat by defeating his cousin and Congress leader Madan Gopal Meghwal.

Expressing gratitude, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal acknowledged the trust bestowed upon him by the BJP for the fourth time.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "I would like to thank national and state leadership along with them I also want to thank the party workers for showing faith in me. Work has been done in many sectors like railway, roads and air connectivity to develop Bikaner but a few things are yet to be done. BJP is an organisation and cadre-based party, the party workers will support those candidates whom the party chooses and as we say, 'Fir ek baar Modi sarkar, ab ki baar 400 paar'."

The BJP released the names of 15 candidates from Rajasthan in its first list of candidates for the upcoming elections.

Among which, are Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, four Union ministers and a Paralympian.

Rajasthan has 25 parliamentary constituencies.

The BJP gave tickets to Mahendrajit Malviya and Jyoti Mirdha, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP. The party also gave tickets once again to former chief minister Vasundhara Raje's son and sitting MP Dushyant Singh from the Jhalawar Baran.

The first list of candidates includes 34 ministers from both the Union and state levels. The announced names included those for 51 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 20 in West Bengal and five in Delhi. (ANI)

