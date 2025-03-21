Patna, Mar 21 (PTI) The BJP OBC Morcha on Friday charged the Congress with trying to "break the country" and "dilute interests" of backward classes by introducing a separate quota for Muslims in Karnataka.

In a strongly worded statement, the Morcha's national general secretary Nikhil Anand warned against “Muslim appeasement in the name of secularism”.

"Congress wants to break this country by promoting a divisive agenda and pursuing Muslim appeasement politics. The way the Karnataka government has passed a bill to give separate religious quota to Muslims is completely uncalled for and we need to oppose this move," Anand said.

“Muslim reservation is a being played by Congress and company to harm the interests of SCs, STs and OBCs,” he alleged.

Anand said the time has come to realise social justice and Muslim appeasement “in the name of secularism, can't go hand in hand”.

He also claimed that the legislation passed by the assembly of Congress-ruled Karnataka was "a serious conspiracy to dilute the interests of OBCs. The OBCs must wake up for their rights and protest to exclude Muslims from OBC reservation as well as stop religious reservation."

