New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): As the ongoing monsoon session of the parliament reached its final week, BJP parliamentary party meeting will be held on Tuesday.

Amid continued protests by the opposition members over Pegasus, farm laws and other issues, Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day and will resume at 11 am on Tuesday.

The Lower House was adjourned five times on Monday.

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed three bills without discussion -- the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021", amid ruckus in the house.

BJP parliamentary party meeting will be held ahead of a series of meetings that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is supposed to hold with his Council of Ministers this week in which he is likely to discuss the Central government's future course of action.

Sources in the government said that a detailed briefing followed by a plan of action is expected to be charted out in the three-day meeting beginning August 10.

This would be the first time since the Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion that PM Modi is holding a long meeting of the Council of Ministers.

The senior ministers in the government confirmed that they have been asked to come prepared with details of the work done by their ministries.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at Parliament Annexe. According to the sources, the government is expected to hold deliberations on its future course of actions and the schemes that need to be implemented to ease the lives of people.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted so far due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13. (ANI)

