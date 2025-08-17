New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Jaiswal on Sunday took a sharp dig at the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' launched by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, terming it a "punctured tire" that lacks public support.

"The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav has already got a punctured tire. The Supreme Court itself is monitoring it. The people of India do not stand with those who do not trust the Supreme Court. Those who do not trust constitutional institutions... the people of Bihar know how the Election Commission will deliver justice to them..," he said.

Today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will kick off the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Sasaram in Bihar, aiming to raise awareness about voter rights and protest against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The 16-day yatra will cover a distance of 1,300 kilometres, with scheduled breaks of one day each on three occasions (August 20, 25 and 31).

Yatra will kickstart from Sasaram, Dehri on Sone, Rohtas, while on August 18, the journey will continue in Kutumba, Aurangabad, Deo and Guraru.

Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of Mahagathbandhan will visit Punama Wazirganj, Gaya, to Barbiga via Nawada on August 19.

Rahul Gandhi will be accompanied by Mahagathbandhan leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav and representatives from Left parties. The journey will be conducted in a hybrid mode, following the footsteps of Rahul Gandhi's earlier Bharat Jodo Yatras, with the first being on foot and the second in a hybrid format.

The yatra will culminate on September 1 at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna with a large rally attended by key INDIA alliance leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Lalu Prasad Yadav, marking the formal launch of the Bihar assembly election campaign.

The rally will mark a show of strength by the INDIA alliance and serve as the grand announcement of their Bihar assembly election campaign. (ANI)

