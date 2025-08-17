New Delhi, August 17: On Saturday, August 16, the Delhi police said that a 39-year-old man allegedly raped his mother in the Hauz Qazi area of the national capital. The alleged incident occurred after the victim returned from a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. The incident came to light after the victim and her 25-year-old daughter approached the Hauz Qazi police station and lodged a complaint against her son.

The victim alleged that her son had assaulted and sexually abused her on multiple occasions this month, reports PTI. As per the complaint, the woman had travelled to Saudi Arabia on July 25 with her husband, aged 72, and their daughter for a pilgrimage. "During the trip, her son allegedly called on her husband's phone and accused her of having a 'bad character', demanding that his father return immediately to Delhi and divorce her," a senior police officer said. Delhi Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped by Group of People in North Civil Lines, Probe Underway.

On August 1, the accused allegedly assaulted his mother and even attempted to attack her again the next day after the family returned home. The victim, who feared for her safety, went to stay at her elder daughter's in-laws' house for some time. A few days later, on August 11, the woman returned home at around 9:30 PM, when her son insisted on talking to her privately.

The complainant said that her son allegedly locked her in a room and threatened her with a knife and scissors before going on to rape her. The woman said that she did not reveal the incident to anyone out of fear and shame. She also said that she started sleeping in the same room as her daughter. However, on Thursday, August 14, at around 3.30 AM, the accused once again raped her. Delhi Shocker: Wife Sedates Husband With Sleeping Pills, Lover Electrocutes Him to Death.

After this, the woman approached the police. The senior police officer said a case had been registered under the relevant section of the BNS, and an investigation was underway. Cops also learned that the accused is a graduate but unemployed at present.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2025 11:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).