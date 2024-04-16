Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 16 (ANI): As Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on April 19 in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, BJP national president JP Nadda held a roadshow in Ramanathapuram constituency on Tuesday in support of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who is contesting as an independent candidate, backed by the BJP.

Thousands of BJP's and Panneerselvam's supporters turned up for the roadshow, with many carrying BJP flags and placards showing the picture of OPs' election symbol, 'jackfruit'. Amid the sloganeering in support of the BJP and him, Nadda and Panneerselvam waved to the crowd from an open vehicle as it moved slowly.

Speaking at the rally the BJP president said "It was indeed a matter of great happiness to be part of this roadshow. The kind of enthusiasm that I saw on people has assured me that you are going to elect O.Pannerselvam. If you choose O.Pannerselvam you will contribrte to sankalp of Modiji for making India a developed India".

The BJP president also dubbed the DMK a corrupt party.

The Ramanathapuram constituency is currently held by the Indian Union Muslim League, an ally of the ruling DMK. IUML's Kani K Nawas emerged victorious with 469,943 votes, followed by BJP's Nainar Nagendran with 342,821 votes and independent candidate VDN Anand with 141,806 votes. In 2014, AIADMKs A Anwar Raja won the seat with 405,945 votes, followed by DMKs S Mohammed Jaleel with 286,621 votes.

In Tamil Nadu, the BJP has aligned with a handful of regional parties, including Vanniyar caste leader S Ramadoss's PMK, former AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran's AMMK, former Congress leader G K Vasan's Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) (TMC-M), Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK), and Puthiya Neethi Katchi.

The INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu is led by the DMK and includes the Congress, Left parties, IUML, VCK, actor-politician Kamal Haasan's MNM, Vaiko's MDMK, and the Gounder community-based KMDK.

The principal opposition party in the state, AIADMK, which recently severed its tie with the BJP, has put together an alliance of minor parties, including the DMDK, Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

In the 2019 elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance secured an overwhelming victory, winning 38 out of 39 seats.

All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4. Tamil Nadu ranks fifth in terms of Lok Sabha seats, with 39 seats, including 32 unreserved seats and seven reserved for SC candidates.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. (ANI)

