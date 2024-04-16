New Delhi, April 16: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal is likely to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat in the Lok Sabha polls, sources said on Tuesday, April 16. The party is likely to announce its list of star campaigners for Gujarat later in the day. "She is likely to campaign for AAP candidates in Gujarat," a party source said.

Chief Minister Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. He is currently in judicial custody in Tihar. Sunita Kejriwal Reads Out Husband Arvind Kejriwal’s Message From Lock-Up at India Bloc’s Rally at Ramlila Maidan (Watch Video).

Of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, the AAP is fighting two, Bharuch and Bhavnagar, as part of the INDIA bloc, while its ally Congress is contesting the remaining 24 seats. Sunita Kejriwal Releases Another Video Message, Says Arvind Kejriwal on March 28 Will Reveal Where Money From Excise Policy 'Scam' Is.

The AAP has fielded Chaitar Vasava from Bharuch and Umesh Makwana from Bhavnagar. The Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat will be held in a single phase on May 7, and the last date for filing nomination papers is April 19.