Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday held a protest against the West Bengal government after a 13-year-old girl died in a bomb explosion at the Trinamool Congress' victory procession organised after the party swept Kaliganj Assembly bypoll.

BJP members could be seen hollering slogans while waving BJP flags to protest against the government over the death of a minor girl at the victory procession.

Speaking with ANI at the protest site, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's Subodh Das said, "Trinamool had won this seat before. Now, when the result was announced, a girl died. The question was where the bomb was. This administration here cannot conduct elections after looking at it. It is very sad about the death of this girl here. The protest will continue today."

The explosion happened while TMC's workers were celebrating Alifa Ahmed's victory in the Kaliganj Assembly bypoll by a margin of 50049 votes against BJP's Ashish Ghosh.

Police have assured that they are conducting raids to nab the culprits involved in the bomb blast.

"Today, a 13-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries sustained from an explosion in the Kaliganj PS area of Krishnanagar police district. We shall spare no stone unturned to nab the culprits who were behind the incident. Raids are on in full swing to arrest those responsible for this extremely unfortunate death," the Police said.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh assured that the culprit behind the incident will not be spared.

"We will not spare anyone, and everyone behind this will be punished. We will also see whether this incident was to malign the TMC celebrations... Whoever did this has to face the consequences," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that TMC workers hurled "socket bombs" and "attacked" a family from the CPIM party during the victory procession in which the girl lost her life.

"Everyone saw what the ruling government did after winning the bye-election... When they were celebrating, they attacked a family from the CPIM party who contested against them. They hurled a socket bomb, which was like a small grenade. A small girl also lost her life. It does not matter whether the TMC loses or wins, hooliganism is constant in West Bengal," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

Earlier, Union Minister Sukanata Majumdar criticised the state's law and order over the incident, saying, "Only in Mamata Banerjee's Bengal can an election celebration look like a terrorist attack!"

In a post on X, he wrote, "Yes, bombs. Not speeches, not sweets - bombs were thrown in the name of 'victory' in a bypoll! A minor girl was blown to death even before counting ended in Kaliganj."

Majumdar further called TMC a "criminal syndicate in power" and slammed Mamata Banerjee by calling him "patron saint of blood and fear."

"How brutal, how sick, how inhuman do you have to be to throw bombs while kids are on the street? AITC is not a political party anymore! It's a criminal syndicate in power. Mamata is not a Chief Minister, she's the patron saint of blood and fear," he said. (ANI)

