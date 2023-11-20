Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Bhartiya Janata party put up posters mocking the Congress' six guarantees outside the Gandhi Bhawan in Hyderabad.

This comes days after the Congress released its 'Abhyas Hastam' manifesto which constituted of six guarantees.

The BJP said that the promises made by Congress were nothing but "Scamgress Guarantee card".

On the land rights issue, the posters said that the party would only give impetus to land encroachments and 70 percent commissions.

Mocking the dynasty politics of the Congress, BJP said that "all posts of the party will only be given to its family members" and claimed that the promises made to the Backward classes did not even reach them. "For Backward classes in Telangana which is 52 percentage only 20% seats are also allotted", the posters highlighted.

The BJP also mentioned the "sale of tickets" to the party members who quit the Congress and also stated that many Congress MLAs have joined the BRS.

The Congress President Mallikarjun Khrage on Friday promised six guarantees to the people of Telangana while releasing its election manifesto for the poll-bound state.

Under the 'Mahalakshmi' scheme, the party will give Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women. Gas cylinders at Rs 500 and free travel for women in TSRTC buses across the state.

The party said it will also provide financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers, and tenant farmers; Rs 12,000 to agricultural labour will be provided every year; a bonus of Rs 500 for paddy per quintal will be provided under 'Rythu Bharosa'.

The party will provide 200 units of free electricity for all households under 'Gruha Jyothi' if it comes to power in the state, as per the election manifesto.Under the 'Indiramma Indlu' scheme, the party promises to provide a house site for families not owning a house and Rs 5 lakh financial assistance towards the construction of the house.

Under 'Yuva Vikasam' a financial assistance card worth Rs 5 lakh, will be provided to students which can be used in payment of college fees, read the Congress manifesto.All Telangana movement fighters will be provided with a 250 sq yards house site, as per the Congress election manifesto.

And under the 'Cheyutha', a monthly pension of Rs 4,000 will be provided to senior citizens, widows, disabled, beedi workers, single women, today tappers, weavers, AIDS and Filaria patients and kidney patients undergoing dialysis.The party said health insurance of Rs 10 lakh will be provided.

Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30. The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly will be held along with those of four other poll-bound states on December 3. (ANI)

