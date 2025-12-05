Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], December 5 (ANI): A delegation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sikkim Pradesh, on Friday visited the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Election Department, Sikkim, for a constructive meeting with the Chief Electoral Officer, an official press release said.

The BJP team, led by Spokesperson Sangay Gyatso Bhutia and accompanied by State Secretary Sangay Pulger, ST Morcha President Karma Sonam Bhutia, Gangtok District Treasurer Jigme Lachenpa, Gangtok Mandal President Rajen Tamang, formally met with the CEO and duly acknowledged the reply previously received by the party.

During the discussion, the BJP delegation emphatically reiterated that the party's core policy has always been 'Sikkim First'. It underscored its commitment to go to any length to protect Sikkim's special constitutional identity. The team requested and reminded the CEO to act strictly in accordance with Article 371F, the fundamental constitutional provision provided to Sikkim under the Constitution of India.

The primary focus of the discussion was the procedure for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, due to take place in Sikkim, and the methodology for its conduct. The BJP's stand on this matter is unequivocal: we demand that the SIR be conducted strictly under the ambit of Article 371F.

The delegation further apprised the CEO that this position is not merely the BJP's, but represents the genuine will of the Sikkimese people. It was highlighted that numerous non-political and social organisations have publicly affirmed this demand through press briefings, emphasising the collective desire for the SIR to be conducted in line with the provisions of Article 371F.

Recognising the crucial administrative and historical knowledge held by the CEO's office, the BJP team requested that the office utilise its unique position to advocate for the Sikkimese people's genuine concerns before the Election Commission of India (ECI). The CEO's office is fully equipped with the historical and constitutional knowledge needed to champion this cause.

In response, the Chief Electoral Officer assured the delegation that he would do all in his capacity to fulfil the will of the Sikkimese people while also protecting the integrity of the nation.

"The BJP expresses its gratitude to the Chief Electoral Officer for the productive discussion and looks forward to swift, constitutionally-guided action on this critical issue," a release said. (ANI)

