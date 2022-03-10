New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): BJP candidate Anjula Singh Mahaur has won the Hathras Assembly seat with a huge margin despite the fact that the opposition gave twists and turns to the Hathras rape incident and even demanded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's resignation, alleging that the accused was 'shielded' by the ruling party.

BJP's Anjula Singh Mahaur won the Hathras seat with a huge margin of 100856 votes as he bagged 154655 votes while Bahujan Samaj Party's Sanjeev Kumar was able to get 53799 votes.

The opposition dragged the Hathras matter to Delhi by protesting at Jantar Mantar which was even joined by hundreds of civil society members, women and political leaders of Congress, including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding justice in the incident.

The 19-year-old had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29, 2020, after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14. Her body was cremated by the Uttar Pradesh Police and the administration allegedly without the consent or the presence of the victim's family.

The Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has continuously attacked the Yogi Adityanath government for the inadequate treatment of the victim in time as she died. "The woman's body was forcibly cremated by the police at night against the wishes of the family," the SP chief had said in Hathras.

Speaking about the Hathras rape case, the Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had asserted that the whole police force tried to stop the party leaders from meeting the family of the Dalit woman who was raped in Hathras.

"Where were they (BJP) when she was getting raped? The family told us that they didn't get any help, and were instead getting patrolled," Priyanka Gandhi stated.

As the counting of votes is still progressing, Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the majority mark by winning 216 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the latest trends, BJP won 216 seats and is leading in 39 seats. BJP's allice partner Apna Dal (Sonelal) got nine seats and have leads in three seats. Samajwadi Party bagged 79 seats while is leading 32 seats.

Rashtriya Lok Dal, the alliance partner of SP won 8 seats while the Congress won two seats. Bahujan Samaj Party is still struggling to open its account.

With the BJP-led alliance set for a thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh, it will be the first time in over three decades that an incumbent government will return to power in the electorally crucial state.

The party had fought the election on the performance of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi Adiyanath government in the state. (ANI)

