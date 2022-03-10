New Delhi, March 10: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured a landslide victory in Punjab.

The AAP is the first regional party which will form a government in another state apart from New Delhi.

According to the Election Commission's counting update at 8 p.m., the ruling party BJP has won 171 seats in Uttar Pradesh and is leading in 82 Assembly constituencies, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) has won 63 seats and is leading in 50 constituencies. BJP Hit 'Boundary' of Victory, Assembly Poll Results Vindication of BJP's Proactive, Pro-Poor Governance, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Rashtriya Lok Dal, which contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in alliance with the SP, has won seven seats so far and is leading in one constituency, whereas the BJP's ally Apana Dal (Sonelal) has won six seats and is leading in five constituencies.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is limited to just one seat from where it is leading so far.

The Congress has won only two seats while the Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) has managed two seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The state-level Nishad Party (Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal) won two seats and is leading in five constituencies, whereas another local party, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, won two seats and is leading in four constituencies.

In Uttarakhand, the BJP has won 40 seats and is leading in seven others, while the Congress has managed only 16 seats and is leading in three constituencies.

The BSP won a single seat in the state and leads in one constituency, whereas one Independent candidate has won and another is leading in Uttarakhand till 8 p.m.

The final election tally of Punjab has come and the AAP has secured a landslide victory with a thumping majority of 92 seats. The BJP has won just two seats, Congress 18, BSP one, Shiromani Akali Dal three while one seat went to an Independent candidate.

In Goa, the ruling BJP is short of the majority mark by just one seat as it bagged 20 seats in the 40-member Assembly.

The Congress has been confined to 11 seats, AAP won two seats, Goa Forward Party one, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party two, Revolutionary Goans Party won one, while three seats were won by Independent candidates.

In the 60-member Manipur Assembly, the ruling BJP retained power by winning 32 seats, while the Congress could bag only five seats.

Surprisingly, the Janata Dal(United) won six seats in Manipur, whereas the Kuki People's Alliance won two, Naga People's Front five, National People's Party six and three seats went to Independent candidates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2022 10:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).