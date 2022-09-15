New Delhi, September 15: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) SC Morcha will run "Sampark Abhiyan" in 75,000 Scheduled Castes (SC) settlements across the country starting from Prime Miniter Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 to Constitution Day on November 26.

Speaking to ANI, BJP SC Morcha BJP national president Lal Singh Arya, said, "The Sampark Abhiyan will cover 75,000 settlements. During the 70 days, 7,500 hostel girls and boys will also be contacted. They will be made aware of the welfare schemes for the SC community."

The BJP leader said the SC Morcha members will hold discussions with people in villages. To resolve issues, special teams will be formed comprising five people. "These teams will see the benefits of welfare schemes reach to people. Further, their work will be to expand the party's support base. They will try to clear up misconceptions about the party if there are any," Arya said.

He said the BJP's vote share from the SC community has increased a lot. "In Uttar Pradesh, BJP got 13 per cent more Jadav votes than last time. In West Bengal, BJP has got about 16 to 17 per cent of SC votes. The BJP government's welfare scheme for the poor resulted in increasing the vote share," he said. PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Health Ministry To Launch Mega Drive for Blood Donation From September 17 to October 1.

Arya said the policies like giving importance to the places associated with BR Ambedkar, announcing a holiday on Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, Swachhata Abhiyan and the welfare schemes are some of the reasons behind attracting the SC community towards the BJP. He said the SC Morcha is also working continuously for the upliftment of the community.

Arya said, "The party always promote socio-economic justice. For example, 12 ministers have been made. Earlier there were only five Rajya Sabha members from SC community, now it has become seven from the SC community. A general secretary post is reserved for the SC community at the national level.

A general secretary post is reserved at the state as well as in th district. SC workers have also increased due to them. And the workers have also worked to increase SC vote bank in all the states."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)