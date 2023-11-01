New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Delhi BJP leaders distributed face masks at Connaught Place on Wednesday, slamming the Arvind Kejriwal government over rising air pollution in the city.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the masks were distributed not to create fear among people but to help them avoid pollution in Delhi.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari claimed that there is rush of people at the city's hospitals which revealed that the state of pollution in the city was "very bad".

Sachdeva said people in Delhi are facing respiratory diseases. "But the Kejriwal government is running away from its responsibilities," he charged.

Air pollution problem of Delhi is not limited to two months in the winters and it requires work throughout the year to solve it, the Delhi BJP chief said.

"The biggest reason behind air pollution in Delhi is road dust and stubble burning in Punjab, but instead of working on these issues, the government has imposed various types of controls to trouble people without any reason," he said.

Tiwari, who claimed pollution is reducing the lifespan of the people, also targeted Kejriwal.

He said earlier Kejriwal used to blame crop stubble burning in Punjab for air pollution in Delhi. After the AAP formed the government in Punjab, now he is blaming the governments of Haryana and UP, Tiwari said.

