Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): A celebration is incomplete without a song in any culture. Songs are a medium that connect people's hearts. That is why the birthday celebration of the country's most popular leader Narendra Modi was started in a melodious manner.

Rendering a musical start on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations, BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya joined visually impaired children in Indore to sing timeless Hindi numbers to wish the Prime Minister.

The BJP general secretary attended a programme organised by Anibhuti Blind Ashram and Mahesh Blind Ashram in Indore on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, where he sang the Hindi classic "Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Main Khayal Aata Hai."

The senior BJP leader also joined the students of the blind school to sing several other songs.

The BJP has made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Modi to launch of the "Seva or Samarpan Abhiyan" campaign. The campaign will begin on September 17 and conclude on October 7.

Seva and Samarpan Abhiyan would be celebrated through various service programmes including blood donation camps, and exhibitions depicting the work done by PM Modi.

This is not the first time when Vijayvargiya struck a musical note in public. Last month, at 'Bhutta party' organised in Madhya Pradesh Assembly in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vijayvargiya had their melodious "Jai-Veeru" moment when they sang the iconic song from 'Sholay', 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Chhodenge' to celebrate their decades-long friendship.

All the people have seen BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya as a strong speaker and a skilled politician, but sometimes he has a different style in which he appeared as a singer and was seen playing antakshari with the children. (ANI)

