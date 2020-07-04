New Delhi, July 4: The BJP state units will give a detailed presentation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4 about the work done by them during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, said party's national general secretary Arun Singh on Friday. Other senior party leaders will also join the presentation, he added.

"Tomorrow at 4 pm, a detailed presentation will be given by state party units on work done by them during the lockdown. It will be telecast on NaMo app and other digital platforms. All our senior leaders including the Prime Minister will join as well," Singh told ANI.

"The core committee from every state would be presenting in front of the Prime Minister summary of their work and the Prime Minister will give feedback. It is because of his vision that the party workers from across the country were inspired to take up initiatives," he said.

