Kolkata, Jan 24 (PTI) BJP Monday suspended its senior West Bengal leaders Ritesh Tiwari and Jaiprakash Majumdar, who were show caused on January 23, for violating the party discipline.

A statement issued by the West Bengal BJP unit said Tiwari and Majumdar have been suspended till the party's disciplinary committee completes its investigation under instructions of BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar.

Reacting to his suspension, an infuriated Tiwari told a news channel that “a coterie of leaders” who had joined BJP in recent times are acting as “agents of TMC” and are harming its interests.

The two senior BJP leaders, who were dropped from the reconstituted office bearers committee last year, were on Sunday issued a show-cause notice by the state unit.

