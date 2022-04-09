New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Saturday said it will further expand 'NaMo Sewa Kendras' in the national capital to ensure that the benefits of the Modi government's welfare schemes reach the poorest and the most vulnerable sections of society.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta interacted with incharges of NaMo centres at the party office and distributed laptops, printers and other items to them.

These centres will achieve the aim of 'antyodaya' or reaching the poorest and the most vulnerable sections of society by ensuring that they get the benefits of the Modi government's schemes, Gupta said.

Last year, the Delhi BJP president had announced that 'NaMo Sewa Kendras' will be set up in all the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi. So far, 20 centres have become operational, said Delhi BJP secretary and convener of the initiative Niraj Tiwari.

Now, NaMo centres will be opened in other constituencies, he said.

The centres not only help slum dwellers avail benefits of various schemes of the Centre but also list their problems, Tiwari said.

"We have enabled thousands of slum dwellers to register for these schemes including Ayushman Bharat Yojna, e-Shram card, widow pension, Swanidhi Yojna and PM Awas Yojna, among others," he said.

