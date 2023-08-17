New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The BJP has released its first list of candidates for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections even before the announcement of the poll dates to ensure they get adequate time to reach out to the people seeking their support, the party's state president Arun Sao said on Thursday.

Sao also asserted that the BJP will win the Chhattisgarh assembly polls due to be held this year and claimed that the people have decided to dislodge the Congress government in the state.

Also Read | Nuh Violence: Despite Restrictions, Hindu Activists Carried Swords, Trishuls and Illegal Arms During Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra, Say Haryana Police.

The BJP named its candidates for 39 seats in Madhya Pradesh and 21 in Chhattisgarh, none of which is currently held by the party, for the upcoming assembly polls which are still months from being officially announced by the Election Commission.

"The BJP takes every election seriously and contests seriously. We take every election as challenge. The central leadership has decided to announce party candidates before the announcement of the elections so that our candidates get more time to reach out to the people, seek their blessings," Sao told PTI.

Also Read | Death in the Air: 3 Pilots Lost Their Lives Within Three Days; Two in India.

The first list of candidates have women, youth and experienced leaders, "who would definitely get the blessing of the people", he said.

The people of Chhattisgarh have decided to get rid of the Bhupesh Baghel government because of corruption and loot during its term, Sao alleged.

"He (Baghel) has taken away the rights of youth, poor, everyone... In November, the people of Chhattisgarh will root out this government. The BJP government will be formed in Chhattisgarh with full majority," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)