Ranchi, Apr 10 (PTI) The BJP will gherao the Jharkhand secretariat on Tuesday to protest against the Hemant Soren government's failure to tackle unemployment, corruption and the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state, a senior leader of the party said.

Also Read | LIC ADO Exam Results 2023: Prelims Examination Result for Apprentice Development Officer’s Posts Declared at licindia.in; Know Steps To Check Scores.

Thousands of workers of the saffron party from across Jharkhand will assemble at different grounds of the city and then march towards state secretariat building at around 11 am, BJP state president Deepak Prakash said on Monday.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 19th Roza of Ramzan on April 11 in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

The agitation will be one of the one of the biggest that Jharkhand has seen, he claimed.

The ruling JMM has, however, termed BJP's proposed protest as a "political gimmick".

Ranchi administration has deployed additional security forces and put up barricades at strategic locations of the city in order to maintain the law and order and smooth movement of vehicles, an official said.

"Even though BJP workers are being stopped by the administration in many places, this will be one of the biggest events so far,” Prakash claimed before the media here.

Asked about the gherao programme, Prakash said the party has selected the state secretariat as it is "the place where chief minister takes wrong decisions and bureaucrats follow them".

He claimed that Jharkhand's unemployment rate is 14.3 per cent, which is double the figure of national average of 7.20%. The JMM, Congress, RJD-led UPA government had promised for five lakh jobs every year in its manifesto but it has provided only 537 jobs in the past three years.

"There are 3.27 lakh vacant government posts but the Mahagathbandhan government has no intention to provide jobs to the youths of the state, who are now migrating to other places for employment,” Prakash said.

He alleged that the law and order situation has deteriorated in the state. “As many as 1,34,742 cases of criminal offences have been registered during the regime of Hemant Soren government.

"Corruption is at its peak, as government itself indulges in corruption," the BJP state president said.

Dismissing the proposed agitation by BJP as a "political gimmick", JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said “We are not taking it seriously, as this is just a political stunt of the BJP.

"People of the state know them (BJP) well,” he told PTI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)