India News | BJP to Hold Virtual Rallies in Rajasthan to Showcase Centre's Work

Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) The Rajasthan unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will conduct several virtual rallies and video conferences in the state this month beginning on June 14 to highlight achievements of the central government.

The events are scheduled to mark the completion of the first year of the Narendra Modi government's second term.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu | AAI Says Chennai Airport Will Remain Closed from Tomorrow Till June 7 for Sanitisation: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 4, 2020.

The party's central leaders will address the rallies and thousands of people will join digitally, BJP state president Satish Poonia said on Thursday.

A virtual rally will be organised on June 14 for Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions while another one is scheduled on June 20 for Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions.

Also Read | Delhi Police ASI Suspended for Not Wearing Mask, Violating Social Distancing Norms.

Similarly, virtual rallies for Udaipur, Ajmer and Kota division will be held on June 27.

He said the party will hold 400 video conferences in all 200 assembly constituencies of the state from June 15 to 25 that will be addressed by state leaders.

A booth level campaign will be carried out from June 8 to 14 under which the party workers will carry the letter written by the Prime Minister to 25 lakh houses throughout the state while ensuring social distancing guidelines, Poonia further said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)