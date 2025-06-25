New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is observing the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed in 1975 by the Indira Gandhi-led government, marking it as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' or Constitution Murder Day.

Posters have been put up in various parts of Delhi, including near India Gate, to commemorate this significant event in Indian history.

As India marks the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is observing the day as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'. BJP has put up posters and banners highlighting the period as one of the darkest chapters in India's democracy, calling attention to what the party describes as a assault on constitutional values and civil liberties.

The Emergency was imposed on June 25, 1975, during the tenure of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and remained in effect until March 21, 1977. It was officially announced by then President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution, based on the advice of the Prime Minister.

The 21-month period witnessed the suspension of fundamental rights, censorship of the press, and imprisonment of opposition leaders and activists--actions that have since drawn sharp criticism from political and civil rights groups.

With the 50-year milestone being observed today, the BJP has intensified its efforts to highlight what it terms a "deliberate throttling of democracy", reiterating its stance that the Emergency was a direct attack on the constitution.

Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and Bharatiya Janata Party president have also launched a blistering attack on the Congress, claiming that the party still continues with the 'Emergency mindset' and is trying to 'murder the Constitution,' just like Indira Gandhi did with the imposition of the Emergency.

On Wednesday, the BJP chief recalled the emergency on the day of 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas,' which is celebrated every year on June 25.

"India is the world's oldest and largest democratic country. There have been some incidents in which there have been efforts to meddle with the fundamental soul of the Constitution. The nation sees it as a dark chapter within democracy. Today, Congress' Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had announced the end of democracy 50 years ago," Nadda said in a self-made video posted on X.

The Union Minister said that an excuse of "internal unrest" was put up by the then Congress government, leading to the death of the Constitution, the mindset of which Congress continues to this day. (ANI)

