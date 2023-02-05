Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is mulling to corner the Pinarayi Vijayan led-Kerala government by holding a protest from Monday against the state budget for the financial year 2023-2024.

BJP State unit president K Surendran said that demonstrations will be held tomorrow at the booth level against the government's anti-people attitude.

Also Read | Union Minister @dpradhanbjp Inaugurated 3 Day Special Campaign on … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

"On February 9, we will hold a protest march to the District Collectorates accross the state," he added.

"The state government's budget is against the people. The Pinarayi government has reached the peak of public hatred and they are robbing the people by imposing a maximum burden on the people through the budget," he said.

Also Read | Delhi LG VK Saxena Withholding Appointment of 244 School Principals On Flimsy Grounds, Says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The Kerala government is facing a heavy backlash from the general public after they presented the budget for the financial year 2023-24 on Thursday.

Petrol and diesel prices will be increased by Rs 2 per litre in Kerala, said Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal while presenting the budget.

As per the protestors, the increase in cess on petrol and diesel will lead to a huge price hike. The prices of daily necessities have more than doubled in Kerala.

The protestors including the BJP are demanding that the cess on fuel prices and increase in electricity charges should be withdrawn.

"The government is not ready to intervene in the market or take immediate action. The government has pushed the people into difficult living conditions," K Surendran proclaimed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)