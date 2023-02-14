Shimla, Feb 14 (PTI) The BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit on Tuesday said it would start a door-to-door signature drive from February 15 to 25 in the state to protest against the de-notification of over 620 institutions by the Congress government.

State BJP president Suresh Kashyap said that the legislative party and the executive committee have decided to launch a campaign against the "dictatorial decisions" of the present Congress government and the BJP would register its protest at every square in all Mandals.

He said that the signature campaign would be followed by “rosh rallies” from February 25 to March 5 in which Union ministers, former ministers and office bearers of the state executive would participate in their respective districts, a statement issued here said.

Institutions opened with a budget provision where the staff had already been appointed had also been closed and the general public is facing inconvenience and is forced to travel 30-70 km to get their issues resolved, he added.

The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government had denotified the institutions that were set up or upgraded under the BJP rule, saying the previous government had failed to make any budgetry allocation or apoint staff for them. PTI/BPL

