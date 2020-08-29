By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India] August 29 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making a comprehensive plan to reach out to people for the Bihar Assembly elections through virtual or online mediums.

The party is going to use 'Kamal Connect' application in a big way during the polls. This application is designed in such a manner that it consumes less data and can be used in remote areas where internet speed is slow.

Through this application, the political leaders will make people recall the developmental work they had undertaken in the state and how many people have benefited under Prime Minister Narendra Modi government. It will also showcase the work done by the Centre especially for Bihar in the last six years.

Moreover, the public speeches of the leaders will also be posted on this new application in order to reach out to the masses. The problems of the common man residing in the state will also be addressed via this application. The social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram will also be connected through this app.

Notably, the BJP used similar applications during Delhi Assembly polls which were not much used by the voters, but due to COVID-19 pandemic this time, the party feels that it needs more such digital options to reach out to voters.

However, the major challenge for the political parties contesting in Bihar is that the residents are not tech-savvy and therefore are not active on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

Bihar assembly elections are scheduled to be held in October-November this year. On August 11, the Chief Election Commissioner had announced that Bihar election will be held as per schedule though the state is grappling with COVID-19 and floods. (ANI)

