By Aashique Hussain And Nishant Ketu

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 21 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will prepare its outline to celebrate the eighth anniversary of the BJP in power at the Centre in a meeting that is scheduled to take place on May 25.

The BJP will complete its eight years at the Centre on May 30, which the party plans to celebrate from May 30 to June 14 on the theme of 'Service, Good Governance and Poor Welfare'.

The BJP will hold a meeting with the Union Ministers of Independent Charge and Ministers of State at the party headquarters on May 25 in Delhi. The meeting would be attended by top leaders of the party including national president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh.

According to party sources, this meeting will be done to decide on the work to be done and constituencies to be given to the ministers for the programs to be organized on the occasion of the completion of eight years of the Narendra Modi government.

"The agenda of the meeting is to deliberate on the methods to appraise the beneficiaries of various schemes about the works done by the Modi government during their eight years at the Centre," said party sources.

"Each Minister would be allotted at least four Lok Sabha constituencies for the purpose to ensure that every beneficiary is reached out to in all the constituencies," informed sources.

Notably, in the meeting of the BJP national office bearers that took place in Jaipur on May 20, a blueprint was prepared to take the report card of the government to the people. (ANI)

