New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday met the Election Commission of India to take action on a fake organization created in the name of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh which is "spreading negative things about BJP".

Leading the delegation to Election Commsission, BJP's General Secretary Arun Singh alleged that the fake organisation was formed with the support of Congress Seva Dal leader.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission To Install GPS Location Tracking System in Vehicles Used for LS Polls.

"A fake organisation was formed in the name of RSS which was formed with the support of Congress Seva Dal leader. That organization was rejected by the Registrar, the High Court and the Supreme Court. Now at the time of elections that organization has become active again and is spreading negative things about BJP. We've asked ECI to take action on it. This is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct," Arun Singh told ANI.

On Congress manifesto, Arun Singh said that the poll promises have been made to appease minorities.

Also Read | NEET UG 2024: NTA Re-Opens Registration Window for Medical Entrance Exam at neet.ntaonline.in, Check How to Apply.

"Just look at the manifesto and remember Manmohan Singh had said that minorites have the first right to the resources. This is the ideology of Congress," he said.

The Congress on Monday complained to the Election Commission of India against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his objectionable comments against the party manifesto, saying it had an imprint of the Muslim League.

A delegation comprising former union minister Salman Khurshid, senior leaders Mukul Wasnik, Pawan Khera and Gurdeep Sappal met the commission officials and lodged the complaint.Later briefing reporters, the leaders said they urged the ECI to take a serious view of the Prime Minister's remarks against the Congress party's manifesto.

In his rally in Saharanpur on April 6, PM Modi said the opposition party is cut off from the hopes and aspirations of today's India and its manifesto reflects the thinking that Muslim League had during the freedom movement.He said the manifesto "completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League" and the remaining part is dominated by the Leftists.

Congress manifesto states that it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCsThe manifesto also states that the reservation of 10 per cent in jobs and educational institutions for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will be implemented for all castes and communities without discrimination. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)