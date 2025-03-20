India News | BJP Walks out of Himachal Assembly over Death of HPPCL General Manager

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): A major political controversy erupted in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly as the Opposition, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), staged a walkout after their motion to suspend regular proceedings and discuss the suspicious death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited's (HPPCL) General Manager, Vimal Negi was denied.

The Opposition had sought an urgent debate on whether Negi's death was a suicide or a murder, given the concerns raised by his family and colleagues.

Addressing the media after the walkout, Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur expressed strong discontent over the government's refusal to allow a discussion on the matter.

"We had requested that the entire Assembly proceedings be halted to discuss the tragic death of Chief Engineer Vimal Negi. His death raises many serious questions, was it a suicide or a murder? Even his family and colleagues are asking the same question. Yet, it was shocking to see that when our notice was brought up, the Speaker ruled that no discussion would take place. If the Chief Minister had anything to say, he could respond. However, the Chief Minister simply signalled that he had nothing to say," Thakur said.

The BJP's demand for an immediate and transparent probe into the matter intensified as Thakur said he had visited the protest site, where Negi's family had been sitting with his body outside the HPPCL office, demanding a CBI inquiry.

"We visited the protest site yesterday, where Vimal Negi's family was sitting with his body. Their demand was clear; they want a CBI investigation. They also demanded the suspension of two senior officials. However, instead of suspending them, the government simply transferred one, which does not satisfy the family. The government must understand that mere transfers will not serve justice," he said.

Thakur further alleged that after their visit, state ministers attempted to pressure the grieving family into ending their protest. However, the family remained firm in their demand for justice.

Thakur said, "Government ministers repeatedly pressured the family to leave the protest site. But the family stood their ground, saying they would not leave until action was taken. Ultimately, an FIR was filed based on Vimal Negi's wife's complaint, but only one official's name was explicitly mentioned. The second person was merely referred to by designation, making it clear that there was an attempt to shield certain individuals."

The Opposition's concerns deepened when the state's Revenue Minister, responding to the matter in the Assembly, questioned why a CBI probe was necessary. Thakur criticized the government's reluctance.

"The Revenue Minister questioned why a CBI inquiry was needed and implied that it was in our hands to call for one. This is unfortunate. If the family demands a CBI investigation, why is the government hesitant? Why is the Chief Minister silent?"

"The situation escalated when Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu finally addressed the Assembly. However, instead of announcing an independent probe, he accused the BJP of exaggerating the issue. This remark further angered the Opposition, leading them to walk out of the session," he said.

Thakur emphasized, "It is unfortunate that when the Chief Minister finally spoke, he dismissed our concerns, saying that the BJP has a habit of making an issue out of everything. But this is not about politics, it is about an honest officer who was allegedly pressured to such an extent that he either took his own life or was murdered. We, the BJP legislative group, staged a walkout because the people of Devbhoomi (Himachal Pradesh) deserve to know the truth."

The Opposition also raised questions about HPCL's internal operations, particularly the appointment of Director Deshraj. Thakur alleged irregularities.

"For a long time, HPCL's internal functioning has been under suspicion. Why was Deshraj made Director after superseding five senior officers? The Chief Minister must answer this as well," Thakur said.

The BJP leader said that their demand aligns with the sentiments of Vimal Negi's grieving family.

"More than us, it is the family that is demanding justice. They have witnessed the harassment and pressure their loved ones faced. In such a situation, we are only echoing their pain," he said.

The BJP's walkout and demand for a CBI probe have now intensified political tensions in Himachal Pradesh, with questions looming over the circumstances of Vimal Negi's death and the government's response to the issue. However, the government has registered FIR against three officers under section 108 of BNS for abetment of suicide and section 3(5) of BNS for common intention for crime. (ANI)

