Mumbai, January 8: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the registration window for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduates (CUET-PG) 2026. Aspiring candidates can now submit their applications through the official NTA portal at exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG/, with the registration process expected to continue through early February.

The decision by the Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aiming to create a unified entrance platform. By adopting CUET-PG, the state moves away from individual university entrance tests, providing a centralised merit list for students. This transition is expected to streamline the admission process for thousands of students seeking seats in diverse disciplines ranging from Humanities and Sciences to specialised professional courses. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Intimation Slip Released by NTA, Know How To Download at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2026 Registration: Key Dates

According to the latest notification, the NTA has set January 14, 2026, as the deadline for the submission of online application forms. Candidates are advised to complete their registration, upload necessary documents, and pay the examination fee before the closing date to avoid last-minute technical delays.

CUET PG 2026: How to Register

New Registration: Click on "New Candidate Registration" to create an account. You will need to provide basic details such as your name, date of birth, and email address to generate a system-unique Application Number.

Application Form: Log in using your Application Number and password. Complete the form by entering your educational qualifications and selecting your preferred examination cities.

Log in using your Application Number and password. Complete the form by entering your educational qualifications and selecting your preferred examination cities. University & Course Selection: Choose the universities and specific postgraduate programs you wish to apply for. Ensure you meet the specific eligibility criteria for each chosen institution.

Choose the universities and specific postgraduate programs you wish to apply for. Ensure you meet the specific eligibility criteria for each chosen institution. Fee Payment: Pay the application fee through online modes such as Net Banking, Debit/Credit Card, or UPI. A confirmation page will be generated only after a successful transaction.

Following the registration window, a brief correction period will be provided for candidates to rectify errors in their application forms. The NTA is expected to conduct the computer-based entrance tests across various shifts and centers nationwide in the coming months. CUET UG 2026 Registration Begins at cuet.nta.nic.in: Know Last Date, Fees, Eligibility and Exam Details.

Exam Pattern and Preparation

The CUET-PG 2026 will follow a multiple-choice question (MCQ) format conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The paper typically consists of two parts: General Paper (comprising language comprehension, mathematical ability, and general awareness) and Domain-Specific subjects chosen by the candidate.

Candidates are encouraged to review the specific eligibility criteria for their desired universities, as requirements can vary between institutions. The NTA has uploaded the detailed syllabus for each subject on its official website to assist students in their preparation.

Introduced by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the NTA, the CUET-PG was established to reduce the burden on students who previously had to appear for multiple entrance exams. While initially adopted primarily by Central Universities, an increasing number of State, Deemed, and Private universities have joined the ecosystem over the past three years.

