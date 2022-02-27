Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh stating that it wants to extract money from the poor and fill the pockets of rich people.

Akhilesh Yadav also exuded confidence over SP's victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"They (BJP) want to take money from poor and give it to their rich businessmen friends. People will bring SP to power. Petrol and diesel prices are increasing continuously," Yadav said while addressing a public rally as a part of his elections campaign in UP's Balrampur.

He further took a jibe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said, "Baba CM has booked his ticket from Lucknow to Gorakhpur on March 11."

Eastern Uttar Pradesh is all set to tinge its political chrome as the countdown has begun for the fifth phase of state Assembly polls scheduled on Sunday.

A total of 61 Assembly constituencies spread across 12 districts including Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi and Raebareli are going to polls on Sunday.

As many as 692 candidates are in the fray in the fifth phase whose political fate will be decided by around 2.24 crore electorates.

Polling for four phases of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already concluded. The fifth phase, which is scheduled for February 27, will majorly cover the eastern region.

The remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 6. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

