New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday alleged that BJP wants to play politics over deaths due to COVID-19 in the national capital.

His remarks came after Jai Prakash, Chairperson, Standing Committee, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) claimed that there have been around 2,098 coronavirus deaths in Delhi. However, the Delhi government's health bulletin says that 1,085 people have died due to coronavirus so far.

"In this matter, the Delhi High Court has made it clear that they have no doubts about the expertise of the Death Audit Committee of doctors and the number of deaths provided by them is correct. If BJP thinks they are above courts and want to play politics at this time of the epidemic, I can't say anything they are free to do it," Singh told ANI.

As per Chairperson of North Delhi Municipal Corporation's Standing Committee, "From March till June 10, in all three municipal corporations of Delhi, there have been around 2,098 COVID-19 death cases for which funerals have been held. These all were coronavirus positive cases. We have given separate records of around 200 suspected cases."

Delhi witnessed its highest single-day spike of 1,877 coronavirus cases on Thursday and 65 succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the health department said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital stands at 34,687. (ANI)

