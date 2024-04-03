Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 3 (ANI): The general secretary of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) in Tamil Nadu, Vaiko, targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election event in Chennai on Wednesday.

The MDMK supremo was campaigning for its alliance partner, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's candidate from South Chennai in Jafferkhanpet.

"Earlier I had respect for PM Modi. Now with arrogance, he is saying that he will not leave without destroying the Dravidian organisations. Only BJP will disappear," Vaiko said while addressing the public meeting.

"PM Modi, you are not going to be inside the Parliament as PM again. INDIA bloc will be there as PM and we will clap hands and will appreciate that moment," he added.

On the Katchatheevu issue, the MDMK chief said, "Congress betrayed Tamil Nadu on every front at the time."

All 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19 and the counting of votes in all phases has been scheduled for June 4.

Tamil Nadu sends 39 members to the Lok Sabha, with 7 reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

In the 2019 elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance secured an overwhelming victory, winning 38 out of 39 seats. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK) won 37 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) got one each.

The elections to 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general elections. (ANI)

