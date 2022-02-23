New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): As the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are set for Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will have a record-breaking win in the polls, while the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress combined won't be able to touch 100 mark.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "BJP has fielded the most ordinary of its workers. No use of money and muscle power (has been done), the only assessment for BJP's ticket was the diligent work of its workers. BJP will have a record-breaking win. SP, BSP, Congress combined would not be able to cross the 100 mark."

Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "SP has made a century of defeats. I think after the 10th, people will have nightmares of defeat. Instead of March 18, BJP workers will play Holi on March 10 to celebrate its win."

"When the results will be out, many of the current MLAs who are fighting for SP, BSP, CPI(M), CPI Congress and others will become ghosts, and will mourn," he added.

Confident of BJP's win, Sharma said, "Earlier in the 2017 election, people would say that BJP has lost its current and I think, this time there's a high voltage current in the BJP, whose biggest blow is going to be on the opposition, especially to the Samajwadi Party."

Exemplifying Lucknow's development under the BJP-led state government, Sharma said, "Lucknow is the Karmabhoomi of Atal (Bihari Vajpayee) ji. At a glance, one can make out how much development has happened here. The development in Lucknow under MP Rajnath Singh, during the tenure of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is an example for entire India."

Polling will be held at 59 Assembly seats spread across nine districts of Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Fatehpur, Pilibhit and Banda.

The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as principal contenders.

Polling for the remaining three phases of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh elections will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

