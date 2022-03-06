Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday recalled the achievements of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state and said the Modi government has focused on the welfare of poor and underprivileged sections.

"PM Modi changed the country's agenda. PM Modi focused on villages, poor, underprivileged sections who were deprived of development and welfare schemes. We closed illegal slaughterhouses and established anti-Romeo squads to provide safety to women," the Chief Minister said at a press conference.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: No Indian Left in War Torn Kharkiv, Says MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

He said the state is witnessing a peaceful election to the state assembly.

"Before 2017, there used to be violence during elections but now elections are taking place in a peaceful manner. Polling for six phases has been completed and campaigning for the seventh phase went peacefully," he said.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested for Raping 10-Year-Old Daughter in Surat.

The Chief Minister further said that Lotus will bloom again in Uttar Pradesh on March 10 and BJP will again form the government.

Campaigning ended for the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)