Surat, March 5: In a horrific incident, a 10-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped by her 30-year-old father in Gujarat's Surat. As per reports, the accused, who was a father of three, was jobless and he had reportedly raped his eldest daughter. Following the heinous offence, the accused, hailing from Nepal, was arrested by the police on Friday.

A detailed probe stated that the accused had been living in Gujarat for a few years now and he had headed back to Nepal during the Covid-induced lockdown. He had come back to Surat a month ago.

According to a report published in Times of India, the shameful incident took place on Thursday afternoon when the man had locked his 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son in a room before carrying out the crime, as per the police. Furthermore, in a bid to evade arrest, he had instructed his 2 kids to inform that a man with long hair and a black t-shirt had entered their house. Following this, he asked his younger daughter to go to her grandmother's place and inform her that their eldest daughter had got hurt after perpetrating the crime. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl From Haridwar Gang-Raped in Meerut, Cops Find Accused Using Facebook

Meanwhile, when the elderly woman saw the minor bleeding from her privates, she raced her to the hospital and the victim's siblings also accompanied her. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Four Men Repeatedly Rape Minor Girl After Getting Her Addicted to Drugs; Arrested

As per the case, the doctor alerted the cops after the check-up and a report was filed. For further probe, the grandmother of the victim and the minors were questioned. The minors told the cops the story that their father had asked them to narrate and the accused told the cops that he was out for work when the crime occurred.

The cops began searching for the man with long hair and a black t-shirt. With the help of CCTV footage, the accused was seen with his brother-in-law around 10:30 am. However, the brother-in-law left their house at noon following which the cops smelled something fishy.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the heinous offence, according to the police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2022 09:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).