Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday expressed confidence that the BJP would win all 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

He also accused the Congress party of engaging in corruption during its 5-year term and stated that was the reason why the people lost faith in it. He said this while addressing the media after attending the Vijay Booth campaign in Chhattisgarh.

"The public has lost faith in the Congress party. In Chhattisgarh, people have completely lost trust in the party because, for the last 5 years, it has been involved in corrupt activities. Whether they promise to give Rs 1 lakh or Rs 5 lakh, people will not trust them. The BJP will win all 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state," he said.

Sai, while giving details about the Vijay Booth campaign, said that the BJP is starting this campaign in Kandul on Saturday and under this BJP flag has to be installed at every house.

"We are starting the Vijay Booth campaign in the entire Chhattisgarh today. The BJP flag has to be installed at every house, and the BJP has to be made victorious at every booth in this election. Fortunately, we are starting this campaign from Kandul today," the Chhattisgarh CM said.

Elections in the 11 parliamentary constituencies of Chhattisgarh will take place in two phases on April 26 and May 7. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

The BJP, which has a stronghold in Chhattisgarh, won 9 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha, while the Indian National Congress (INC) was limited to only 2 seats. In the 2014 election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 10 seats, while the INC only managed to win one seat. (ANI)

