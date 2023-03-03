Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 2 (ANI): In an exclusive interview with ANI, Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai said that BJP will win the assembly elections in Karnataka with a full majority and the Congress is making false promises to win the polls which will not work.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated the Vijay Sankalp Yatra and flagged off Vijay Sankalp Van at Belagavi district. He also held a road show in the poll-bound state of Karnataka.

"Roadshow was very successful yesterday. The public response is tremendous. Everyday, public gathering is increasing that is why we are 100 per cent sure that BJP will again form government with full majority," said Bommai.

On being questioned whether Congress has a chance of winning the elections, Bommai said that Congress is trying to win the polls but will not succeed as their track record is bad and they didn't do anything for the people while they were in power. He said the Congress only divided the society while they were in power.

"They did nothing, especially for the SCs/STs. That is why, they are not in the government. Now they are trying a lot and making false promises which are impossible to be fulfilled. They are saying they will give Rs 2,000 to each household and for that they require Rs 24,000 thousand crore. How will they get this huge amount. Congress is desperate to win the polls, which is why they are making false promises," said Bommai.

"On the other hand, our (BJP) report card is in front of the public. The public believes in us so Congress' condition will remain the same and BJP will form government with full majority in Karnataka," he added.

"BJP has won Tripura and Nagaland. Very soon BJP will win in Karnataka as well. Rajnathji's road show will also impact because his image is good and people believe him as farmers' son and a leader. PM Modi also came 4-5 times. All senior central leaders are coming which will have a positive impact in the upcoming polls. (ANI)

