Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra reacted to the state exit poll results released on Thursday evening saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win over 150 seats in the state assembly polls.

"I had said in the beginning that we would win around 150 seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done work where the poor people have benefitted be it Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Ujjwala Yojana or Ayushman Bharat scheme. Similarly, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, as soon as he came into power, introduced many schemes beneficial to the poor. We are confident that we will win more than 150 seats," the home minister said while speaking to ANI in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Friday.

Meanwhile, coming down on CM Kamal Nath's remark that the country runs by vision not by television, Mishra said that their vision was a vision of lies.

"Everyone knows how Kamal Nath had ruled in the state. He had not waived off the farm loans of any farmer and did not give unemployment allowance of Rs 4000 to any youth. Their vision is the vision of lies," he added.

Soon after the exit poll results were announced on Thursday evening, Nath said that the public was set to put a stamp on the Congress government in MP and appealed to the party workers not to be affected by most exit polls predicting a BJP win.

In a post on X, Congress leader Kamal Nath said, "I want to remind all Congress workers of their strength. You people are the power of Congress and it is because of your hard work and dedication that the public has voted overwhelmingly in support of the Congress Party. When the counting of votes begins on December 3, the public will put a stamp on the Congress government."

Stating that a country is run by vision, not by television, Kamal Nath said, "Many exit polls have shown Congress party forming the government while some exit polls are saying otherwise. Don't let all this distract you."

Besides, reacting to veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's remark, the home minister said that Singh himself says that the Congress loses everywhere he (Singh) goes.

"Digvijaya Singh himself says that the Congress loses everywhere he (Singh) goes. He visited some more places this time so the BJP would win more seats in the state," the BJP leader added.

Singh on Thursday said that people were fed up with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress is set to gain more than 130 seats in a 230-member Assembly.

"Exit poll results are very diverse. We cannot say anything about it. I can assure you that the Congress will get more than 130 seats in Madhya Pradesh. People want transformation. People are fed up with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan," Digvijaya Singh said.

Most exit polls predict the BJP retaining power in Madhya Pradesh.

Voting for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly took place on November 17 with a 77.15 percent voter turnout. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3. (ANI)

