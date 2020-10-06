Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 6 (ANI): A personal security officer (PSO) of a BJP worker in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district succumbed to his injuries sustained Tuesday after a terrorist opened fire on the latter, police said.

The BJP worker is safe and an unidentified terrorist was killed in the retaliatory fire by PSO.

"Terrorist fired upon one BJP worker at Nunar #Ganderbal. He is safe, however, his one PSO was injured in this incident. One unidentified #terrorist got #killed in PSOs retaliation," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The PSO was later identified as Mohd Altaf, who suffered injuries during the firing, passed away.

The BJP worker has been identified as Gulam Qadir Rather Resident of Nunar Ganderbal, the vice president of BJP district Ganderbal, the party's Kashmir cell said. (ANI)

