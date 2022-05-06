Visual of police officials present at the site of the incident (Photo/ANI)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 6 (ANI): A BJP worker was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kolkata on Friday morning, hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the city.

Bharatiya Janata Party unit in West Bengal alleged that deceased Arjun Chowrasia, 27, who was Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Mondal Vice-President, North Kolkata was brutally slaughtered and hanged.

Speaking to ANI after gathering information about the incident, BJP Vice-President Dilip Ghosh said, "This (BJYM worker's murder) is a pre-planned strategy to disturb and threaten our workers. Our worker Abhijit was killed on May 2 last year and 60 murders took place since then. Nobody has been punished, no chargesheet has been filed...It can't be solved without CBI."

Following the mysterious death of a BJP worker in Kolkata today, Union Home Minister Amit Shahcancelled all welcome events planned for him in the city. Home Minister is likely to visit the deceased worker's residence at Chitpur straight from the airport.

Notably, this is Shah's first visit to West Bengal after BJP lost the State Assembly polls in 2021. (ANI)

