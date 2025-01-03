Chennai, Tamil Nadu [India], January 3 (ANI): BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan slammed the Congress and Leader of Oppositionin Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to the lay foundation stone of Delhi University's Veer Savarkar College.

Kesavan told ANI that it will be a "befitting" and "significant" tribute in our country's capital by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to one of Bharat's bravest patriots and staunchest nationalists, "Swatantrya" Veer Savarkar.

"The daring manner in which he valiantly opposed British brutality and how he courageously fought against colonial injustice continues to serve as a sterling inspiration to coming generations, especially our youth," he told ANI.

Responding to the criticism of the Congress to Savarkar, Kesavan said, "As far as the Congress Party's criticism of Savarkar ji and their demand to rename the college after Manmohan Singh Ji. The unprincipled Congress Party should ask two questions to Rahul Gandhi".

"Rahul Gandhi usually spews venom-filled falsehoods about Savarkar ji...," he said, adding, "The people of the nation know the difference between Rahul Gandhi who's out on bail in the National Herald case with allegations of cheating and misappropriation compared to Veer Savarkar ji who spent 27 years in captivity...."

Earlier, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain criticized DU's decision to name a college after Savarkar, calling it an attempt by the BJP to promote leaders who supported the British Raj.

"There were many freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and freedom of the country. Had they named the college after either one of them, it would have been a tribute to them," Hussain said.

PM Modi will visit newly constructed flats for the dwellers of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project at Swabhiman Apartments, Ashok Vihar, Delhi, at around 12:10 PM today. At around 12:45 PM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Delhi. (ANI)

