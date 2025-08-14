Patna (Bihar) [India], August 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who earlier in the day announced the launch of "VoterAdhikarYatra", against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, is "frustrated".

He linked his "frustration" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi assuming the office in 2014.

Prasad told ANI, "... Rahul Gandhi is a person who abuses someone and then runs away... He is frustrated because he thinks that his family has a contract to run the country, so where did PM Modi come from?"

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi announced the launch of "VoterAdhikarYatra" against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and called on people to "join this people's movement"

Making the announcement in a post on X, the Congress MP said, "From August 17, with #VoterAdhikarYatra, we are launching a direct fight against vote theft from the soil of Bihar."

The announcement came amid the continuous protests by the INDIA bloc leaders and amid its campaign of alleged "vote chori" (vote theft).

"This is not just an election issue - it is a decisive battle to protect democracy, the constitution, and the principle of 'one man, one vote.' We will ensure a clean voter list across the entire country. Youth, workers, farmers - every citizen, rise and join this people's movement. This time, the defeat of vote thieves - the victory of the people, the victory of the constitution"

Meanwhile earlier, Congress MP KC Venugopal announced that the party will hold a 'Vote chor, gaddi chhodd' rally at 8 pm on August 14, in all districts across the country.

The protest is being organised in response to the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar and Congress' allegations of "vote theft" by the ruling party, which the party claims the poll body has failed to address. (ANI)

