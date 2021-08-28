New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged that its income rose by 50 per cent in 2019-20 due to bulk electoral bonds donation.

"BJP's income rose by 50 per cent. And yours?" tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read | Delhi Rain Forecast: Partially Cloudy Sky, Light Rain Likely Today, Says IMD.

The Congress leader also shared a news report, which cited the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report claiming that the BJP's income rose by 50 per cent in 2019-20, the bulk of donations came through electoral bonds.

Earlier on Friday, ADR in its report said that between 2018-19 and 2019-20, the income of BJP increased by 50.34 per cent (Rs 1,213.20 crores) from Rs 2,410.08 crores during the financial year 2018-19 to Rs 3,623.28 crore during the financial year 2019-20.

Also Read | Dahi Handi 2021 Celebrations: Health Ministry Asks Maharashtra Govt To Impose Restrictions and Curb 'Crowded Fests' To Avoid COVID-19 Spike.

Meanwhile, the income of Congress decreased by 25.69 per cent (Rs 235.82 crores) from Rs 918.03 crores during FY 2018-19 to Rs 682.21 crores during the financial year 2019-20.

However, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) registered the highest increase in income. "Between 2018-19 and 2019-20, the highest percentage increase in income was declared by the NCP of 68.77 per cent (Rs 34.873 crores) from Rs 50.71 crores in 2018-19 to Rs 85.583 crores during the financial year 2019-20," it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)