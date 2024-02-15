Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 15 (ANI): After filing his nomination as a Rajya Sabha candidate, Jashvantsinh Salamsinh Parmar came with all praises for BJP and called the party "largest" but still "democratic".

Jashvantsinh, a 48-year-old surgeon from Godhra making to BJP's list of Rajya Sabha candidate left everyone surprised, including Jashvantsinh himself. Jashvantsinh Parmar is an old party hand and had even contested the 2017 assembly polls as a rebel independent candidate.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Candidate Sanjay Seth Files Nomination; Contest With Samajwadi Party on Cards.

"BJP is the largest party and is still democratic. My nomination proves that there is internal democracy in the party. I had never thought that the party would give me such a big responsibility," said Jashvantsinh Parmar.

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda filed the nomination as Rajya Sabha candidate from Gujarat on Thursday.

Also Read | Karnataka: Woman Ends Life by Jumping Into Netravati River From Moving Train in Mangaluru.

Nadda filed his nomination in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupinder Patel and other party leaders in the state. Nadda is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Himachal Pradesh.

For the biennial Rajya Sabha polls, BJP has named four nominees for Gujarat. Apart from Nadda, BJP has fielded three other leaders from Gujarat namely, Govindbhai Dholakia, Mayankbhai Nayak, and Jashvantsinh Parmar.

Also, the BJP has announced that it is nominating Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw from Odisha and L Murugan from Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming elections.

Earlier this week, the party named 14 candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls, including former Union Minister RPN Singh and party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Today is the last day for filing nomination papers for the RS polls. The Election Commission has scheduled the Rajya Sabha elections for 15 states, including Uttar Pradesh, for February 27. Voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm on this date, with the deadline for nominations set for February 15.

The results of the elections will be announced on the same day, February 27. The Election Commission announced the biennial Rajya Sabha polls for 56 seats, as the tenure of incumbents ends in April. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)