India News | Central Delhi Firing: Man Injured in Karol Bagh, Attempt to Murder Case Registered

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): A man sustained a gunshot injury in Central Delhi's Faiz Road in the early hours of Friday, police said.

According to officials, a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) call was received from Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital at around 3:55 am. Rohit, a resident of Than Singh Nagar in the Anand Parbat area, was admitted with a firearm injury.

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Upon enquiry, the place of occurrence was found to fall under the jurisdiction of Karol Bagh Police Station.

The injured is currently under observation and has provided preliminary details about the suspects, police said.

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A case of attempted murder has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

The crime scene was inspected by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team. Two empty cartridges and one live round were recovered from the spot, indicating that three rounds were fired. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)