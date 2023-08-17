Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], August 17 (ANI): Gujarat's Jamnagar North MLA Rivaba Jadeja and MP from Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency Poonamben Maadam on Thursday entered into a verbal spat at a public event after they exchanged barbs over the "use of slippers" while paying tributes to the bravehearts.

According to the MLA Jadeja, MP Poonamben allegedly taunted her and called her 'over smart' for taking off her slippers while she was paying tribute.

"MP Poonamben Maadam paid tribute to the Bravehearts by wearing slippers and I took off the slippers. She said in a loud voice that even the PM and the President do not remove slippers in such programs but some ignorant people become over-smart. I did not like his comment, so I spoke out of self-respect...Did I make a mistake by taking off my slippers?" Rivaba Jadeja said.

Rivaba is the wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, in 2019 she joined BJP and last year she became an MLA from Gujarat's Jamnagar North. Rivaba won her seat by 88,119 votes.

However, Poonamben is an MP from Jamnagar's seat since 2014. (ANI)

