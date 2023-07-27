New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that there is no difference in a ‘child and the former MP’.

Speaking to ANI, Dubey said that the people will not get something to laugh about if Rahul Gandhi does not tweet.

“There is no difference between a child and Rahul Gandhi. Since he has been disqualified as an MP and has stopped coming to the Parliament, the House feels empty. If he won't tweet, then people will not get something to laugh about,”

In a video message shared by Indian National Congress on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "What is Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing for Manipur? Why is he not saying anything about Manipur? It is because Narendra Modi has nothing to do with Manipur. He knows that his own ideology has burned Manipur.”

Hitting out at PM Modi for not visiting the northeastern state, Rahul Gandhi said, “Have you seen what happened in Manipur? And what is happening? You will be surprised that the Prime Minister has not said a word about Manipur. You would have thought that when a state of the country is burning, the Prime Minister of the country would say something. Many of you would have thought that the Prime Minister of the country would go to Imphal to at least talk to the people.”

“If it had been any previous Prime Minister, especially one from the Congress party, they would have been present there. But you will be surprised why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not going to Manipur. Why is he not speaking about Manipur? Because Narendra Modi Ji is the Prime Minister of selected people, he is also the Prime Minister of the RSS. He has nothing to do with Manipur. He knows that his ideology has burnt Manipur. But the sorrow in Manipur, the pain, the injury to women—Narendra Modi Ji does not care about it,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi added.Notably, in April, a sessions court in Surat had dismissed the Congress leader’s appeal against the conviction order passed by a magistrate’s court in the previous month. (ANI)

