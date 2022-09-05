Bhubaneswar, Sep 5 (PTI) BJP Odisha in-charge Sunil Bansal on his maiden visit to the state here on Monday held meeting with party office bearers and discussed the preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections.

On his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here, Bansal was given a rousing welcome by party supporters. BJP state president Samir Mohanty, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Mohanty and other senior leaders received him at the airport.

Bansal, having the reputation of being a good organizer for his election management in Uttar Pradesh, was appointed the BJP's Odisha in-charge barely two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state on August 8.

He met the office bearers at the party headquarters and later left for Puri to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath. He will meet party MPs and MLAs separately to discuss the roadmap for the 2024 general elections, party sources said.

Bansal's visit assumes significance since Odisha is one of the focused states of BJP central leadership.

While BJP national president J P Nadda is scheduled to visit the state towards end of September, party's national general secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh will also come to Odisha this month.

