New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Praveen Khandelwal on Wednesday criticised Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing the opposition-led INDIA bloc of indulging in "politics of opportunism" after Yadav said the alliance would contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election together.

Reacting to Yadav's statement, Khandelwal said the INDI alliance only stays united when it is convenient, but splits when it is not.

"Firstly, what INDI alliance is he (Akhilesh Yadav) talking about? Where it is not known who is a friend or an enemy. We have seen this in the elections of the Lok Sabha as well, and after that, we have been seeing it continuously in the elections of various states. This is not an alliance but the politics of opportunism in which, when there is convenience, we become one, but when there is inconvenience, we stand against each other," Khandelwal told ANI.

Akhilesh Yadav, during a press conference in Lucknow on Tuesday, said that the INDIA alliance "remains intact" and would jointly fight the 2027 elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Responding to this, Khandelwal claimed Yadav was fearful of the BJP's growing popularity in the state under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

"The big promises that Akhilesh Yadav is making are because he is scared that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, the government is working and making space in the hearts of people of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

On June 17, the SP chief said, "We don't care about statements made by others. Our INDIA alliance is intact...Those who want to leave the alliance are free to do so. The INDIA bloc will fight the 2027 UP Assembly elections"

Yadav also criticised the state government over the Maha Kumbh mela stampede, stating that the government announced compensation for Kumbh victims, but would not officially name the victims.

He said, "This (UP) government will give Rs 5 lakh in compensation to the Maha Kumbh (stampede) victims, but will not reveal their names officially." (ANI)

